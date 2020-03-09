Richard Kent "Dick" Mertz, 73, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center.

Dick was born April 1, 1946 in Logan, the son of Richard O. and Evelyn (Salts) Mertz. He was raised in Logan, graduating from Logan High School in 1964. Dick was united in marriage to Linda Dunn on Oct. 8, 1967, in Logan. Three children were born to this union, De Anne, Diana, and Doug.

He started driving a stock truck, then drove a Standard Oil tank wagon. Later, he worked as a Logan city cop and then for the city of Logan. Eventually the family moved to Red Oak, and Dick continued driving truck for a career of 44 plus years. His last job was with Atlantic Carriers. He truly loved the road and trucking.

Dick also enjoyed camping, fishing, dirt track racing, playing cards and spending time with family, the grandchildren, and his friends. Family gatherings and the holidays were Dick's favorite times.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws, Robert L. and Corrine Dunn; his daughter, De Anne Schaaf; sister-in-law, Jane Ann Sprinkle; brother-in-law, Robert Lynn Dunn; and nephew, Trevore Dunn.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Mertz of Red Oak; daughter, Diana Jacobsen and husband Dallas of Peterson; son, Doug Mertz and fiancée Heather Avila of Corning; son-in-law, Jeff Schaaf of Griswold; grandchildren, Colton and Caleb Schaaf of Griswold; Tielar and Tristan Jacobsen of Blair, Neb.; and Mc-Kenna and Tanner Mertz of Red Oak; sister, Marilyn Burnett of Missouri Valley; sister-in-law, Daleth Greer of LaVista, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Logan Christian Church in Logan. Burial was in the Harris Grove Cemetery near Logan.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

