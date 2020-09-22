Richard LeRoy Clark, 82, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.

Richard was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Idaho Springs, Colo., the son of Charles and LaVerne Cox. He was raised in the Malvern area and served in the U.S. Air Force. Richard worked in manufacturing, but his true passion was farming. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved gardening.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Barbara Bramen and Karen Hankinson; and granddaughter, Meghan Stample.

Survivors include his children, Dee Sarvis and husband Michael of Charleston, S.C.; Terri Monzat and husband Doug of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Connie Sue Clark of Hazel, Ky.; JoAnn Marie Walters of Hebron, Neb.; Linda Langley of Clarinda; and William Clark and wife Andrea of Sidney; grandchildren, Bridgette and Alayna Stample; Amy and Heather Williams; Corey Clark; Dalton and Carli Walters; Zach Bowers; Lindsey and Nikki Langley; and Amber, Clinton, and Bradley Clark; brother, Jim Clark; sisters, Patricia Clark; Shirley Cohee; and Judy Drake; and other relatives and friends.

There will be no services scheduled at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel assisting family with cremation services.



