Richard Lynn Shafer, 79, Grant, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.

Lynn was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Montgomery County, the son of Elver and Alice (Figgins) Shafer. He graduated from Griswold High School in 1959.

Lynn served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and was later stationed at Fort Riley, Kan. After returning home, Lynn worked at Union Carbide in Red Oak from 1966 to 1970.

Lynn took up flying in 1967. After flight school, he spent the next 20 years teaching flying and working for local companies. In 1980, Lynn started his own electronics sales and repair business. Lynn was a member of the Grant Fire Department and American Legion Post.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Larry, in infancy and Theron.

Survivors include, Pat Miflin and Laurenda Mifflin of Grant; grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Shafer of Grant; niece, Kristen Finnell of Walnut and great-nephew, Andrew Finnell of Walnut.

There are no funeral services scheduled. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date at the Grant, Iowa Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



