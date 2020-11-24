1/
Richard "Rick" Schlup
1959 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Schlup, 61, Shenandoah, entered into rest Nov. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Rick was born March 4, 1959, in Skidmore, Mo., the son of Stuart and Virginia (Young) Schlup.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ruth Jane Young-Schlup; his father, Stuart Grant Schlup; and one granddaughter.
Left to cherish Rick's memory are his children, Gina Best of Red Oak, Stuart Schlup of Red Oak, Jimmy "Jameson" Schlup of Red Oak; and 10 grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Nelson-Boylan Funeral Chapel in Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
