Richard Staples, 70, Corning, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Des Moines.
Funeral Celebration of Life Services for will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Stringtown Community Church near Lenox. Visitation will be Tuesday at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox from 3 to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Cremation will follow the services with interment of ashes at the Oak Hill Cemetery in rural Corning.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be given in Rich's name. Memories may be shared with the family at ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox where we 'Celebrate Life.'
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 28, 2019