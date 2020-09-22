Richard "Dick" Tebrinke, 85 Perry, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Perry.
Richard "Dick" Donald Tebrinke was born Sept. 13, 1935, at Kimball, Neb., to Bernice Albert and Vera (McHenry) Tebrinke. He graduated from the Red Oak High School in Red Oak, where he enjoyed playing football.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn Elaine Schenck at Red Oak on June 30, 1957. He started working as a butcher in Red Oak, then he moved to Perry to work at Super Value as a meat market manager. He later took a job with Oscar Mayer and worked his way through various jobs up to supervisor. He really enjoyed the people there and often talked about them fondly.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and watching sports, especially the Hawkeyes.
In death he rejoins his parents, Bernice and Vera; and a brother, John Tebrinke.
Left to cherish Dick's memory are his wife Carolyn; sons, Kevin (Lori) Tebrinke, Wanuakee, Wis.; and David (Anne) Tebrinke, Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Katie (Gerson) Caceres, Rochester, Minn.; and Michael (Lindsey) Tebrinke, Nashville, Tenn.; great-granddaughter, Natalie Caceres, Rochester, Minn.; siblings, Barbara Requist, Red Oak; Bernice Dean, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Kathy Barmann, Red Oak.
Virtual services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care assisted Dick's family. Online condolences may be sent at carrisfuneralhome.com.