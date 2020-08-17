1/1
Ricky Ray "Rugged" Nelson
1955 - 2020
Ricky "Rugged" Ray Nelson, 65, Elliott, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Rick Nelson was born April 14, 1955, in Greenfield, the son of Russell and Dorothy (Milner) Nelson. Rick grew up in Elliott and graduated from Griswold High School in 1973. He was united in marriage to Nancy Porter on Nov. 25, 1989, in Emerson. Rick worked for Kaiser Construction and Gord's Grocery. He later was the manager at NVRA Country Club, worked at the Hansen Grain Elevator in Griswold, and Hoye Feed and Grain near Grant. Rick retired in 2020 from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier.
Rick was a member of the Elliott Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years. He was recently recognized for his years of service. He always helped with the Elliott Hillside Cemetery Avenue of Flags. Rick was active with the Griswold Sports Boosters, where he and Nancy coordinated the golf tournament and fundraiser auction for many years. He was also a member of the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Rick enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, watching any sporting event and was always willing to volunteer.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Russell Nelson, in 2017; and his brother, Mark Nelson, in 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Nelson of Elliott; mother, Dorothy Nelson of Elliott; mother-in-law, Betty Hossle of Emerson; brothers-in-law, Dennis Porter of Rogers, Ark.; and Allen Porter and wife Jackie of Red Oak; nephew, Murphy Porter of Council Bluffs; nieces, Cami Porter of Red Oak, and Lindsey Porter of Red Oak; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a community of friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott. There will be open viewing and visitation from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the Elliott Volunteer Fire Department.
We will be following CDC guidelines. Social distancing and face masks are recommended.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
