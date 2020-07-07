Robert Clyde "Bob" Heuer, 67, Elliott, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a year long battle with AML Leukemia.
Bob was born Jan. 21, 1953, in Red Oak, the son of Elden and Carol (Braden) Heuer. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1971 and attended Iowa Central Community College. He started working for Flying A Ranch after college and was united in marriage to Rachel Hays on May 26, 1974, in Red Oak. They began farming the Braden Family Farm near Elliott in 1975, where they still reside today. Bob also raised livestock throughout the years. He was a member of the Hope For Life Christian Church where he was an Elder for many years.
Bob loved spending time at their lake home in Minnesota where he enjoyed fishing, water skiing, sailing, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends. He truly loved lake life. Bob also enjoyed tinkering in his shop where he engineered and built many things. He was very mechanically inclined.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Carol; and nephew, Jordan Lebsack.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Heuer of Elliott; children, Cara Crilly and husband Karis of Council Bluffs; Joy Heuer of Council Bluffs; and Mark Heuer and wife Andrea of Mooreton, N.D.; grandchildren, Nolan and Claire Crilly and Braden Heuer; father, Elden Heuer of Council Bluffs; siblings, Joseph Heuer and wife Karen of Ottertail, Minn.; James Heuer and wife Chris of Council Bluffs; and Lois Graham and husband Jim of Carmel, Ind.; his in-laws, Alvin and Selma Hays of Red Oak; brothers-in-law, Les Hays and wife Pam and Steve Hays and wife Cindee of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Linda Lebsack and husband Tom of Austin, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Oak. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Hope For Life Christian Church in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to Deaf Child Hope in Omaha. Please like us on Facebook to watch the service live online, facebook.com/NelsonBoylanLeRetteFuneralChapel.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
We will be following all social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask in encouraged.