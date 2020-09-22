1/1
Robert Dale Snyder
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Dale Snyder, 68, Council Bluffs, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital.
Robert was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Red Oak, the son of Robert Wayne and Mary Ann (Whipple) Snyder. He graduated high school in Las Vegas, Nev., and attended Southern Nevada Vocational Tech Center, where he studied electronics. He later attended Southwestern Community College studying drafting.
Robert worked many years for Thos. D. Murphy Co. and JFSCO Engineering in Red Oak. He was also a Red Oak firefighter for several years. In later years, he was a volunteer for the Montgomery County History Center. He really enjoyed history. He also was a ham radio operator, enjoyed building models and collages, and was always trying to figure out how things worked.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wayne Snyder; grandson Oliver Snyder, and sister, Marlene Remington.
Survivors include his children, Eric Snyder of Spartanburg, S.C.; Kyle Snyder and wife Marta of Papillion, Neb.; and Jon Snyder and wife Annie of Papillion, Neb.; grandchildren, Lilly Brewer, Beauden Snyder, and Reese Snyder all of Papillion, Neb.; mother, Mary Ann Leatham of St. George, Utah; step-sister, Angie Austin of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery. There will be viewing and visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County History Center.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved