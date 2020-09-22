Robert Dale Snyder, 68, Council Bluffs, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

Robert was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Red Oak, the son of Robert Wayne and Mary Ann (Whipple) Snyder. He graduated high school in Las Vegas, Nev., and attended Southern Nevada Vocational Tech Center, where he studied electronics. He later attended Southwestern Community College studying drafting.

Robert worked many years for Thos. D. Murphy Co. and JFSCO Engineering in Red Oak. He was also a Red Oak firefighter for several years. In later years, he was a volunteer for the Montgomery County History Center. He really enjoyed history. He also was a ham radio operator, enjoyed building models and collages, and was always trying to figure out how things worked.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wayne Snyder; grandson Oliver Snyder, and sister, Marlene Remington.

Survivors include his children, Eric Snyder of Spartanburg, S.C.; Kyle Snyder and wife Marta of Papillion, Neb.; and Jon Snyder and wife Annie of Papillion, Neb.; grandchildren, Lilly Brewer, Beauden Snyder, and Reese Snyder all of Papillion, Neb.; mother, Mary Ann Leatham of St. George, Utah; step-sister, Angie Austin of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery. There will be viewing and visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County History Center.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



