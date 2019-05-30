Robert Dean Kutnink, 59, Amelia Court House, Va., passed away April 19, 2019.
Born in Iowa to Donald Dean Kutnink and Karen Dee Westenburg Kutnink, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vanessa Bedard Kutnink; and his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Kutnink of Harker Heights, Texas and Timothy Kutnink of Des Moines; and three grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services will be held June 1, 2019, at the Emerson Cemetery at 11 a.m., with a lunch following at the Emerson United Methodist Church in Emerson.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 28, 2019