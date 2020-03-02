Robert Edward "Pete" Ross, 88, Elliott, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Red Oak Healthcare Community.
Pete was born Oct. 13, 1931, on a farm near Red Oak, the son of Edward and Frances (Mills) Ross. He attended school in Red Oak and Stanton before entering the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany as a medic.
He came home and started his farming career. He farmed and raised livestock his entire life in Montgomery County. He loved farming as well as gardening and having coffee with friends. He also enjoyed bowling.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers-in-law, Roy Dickerson and Paul Platte; and nephew, Lonnie Ross.
Survivors include his siblings. Marion Ross and wife Esther of Palm Bay, Fla.; Dorothy Dickerson of Emerson; Fern Platte of Red Oak; Clarence Ross and wife Ruth of Elliott; and Susan Shetterly and companion Moe Hoyt of Red Oak; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 3, 2020