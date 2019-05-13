Robert Goodwin, 89, Glenwood, passed away April 28, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Robert was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Knoxville, the son of Carl and Fay (Way) Goodwin.
He is survived by his children, Laurie Gray of Malvern and Brian Goodwin of Glenwood.
Graveside service with military honors was held Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Walnut Cemetery, rural Red Oak. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 14, 2019