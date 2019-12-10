Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John "Bob" Jones. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert John "Bob" Jones, 75, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Bob was born March 2, 1944, in Red Oak, the son of Darwin and Helen (Peterson) Jones. He was raised near Elliott and graduated from Elliott High School in 1962. He then started farming. Bob was united in marriage to Mary White on July 2, 1966, in Elliott. Over the years, Bob farmed, drove truck including for LeRoy Peterson, worked at Stennett Quarry, and for Montgomery County Secondary Roads. He was a lifetime member of the Elliott United Methodist Church, enjoyed horses, tractors, and playing cards.

Preceding him in death were his father, Darwin Jones; his mother, Helen Hoffman; and step-father, Evan Hoffman.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jones of Red Oak; children, Diane Paisley and husband Gordon of Roselle, Ill.; Jim Jones and special friend Sydney Rhamy of Elliott; Jason Jones and wife Wendy of Tiffin; and Anna LaRosa and husband Alberto of Durham, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Grant Paisley of Lincoln, Neb.; Grace and Graham Paisley of Roselle, Ill.; Allyson Jones and wife Shaley of Anita; Jacob Jones and wife Jessica of Des Moines; Rachel Volk and husband Kyle of Oxford; Mara Jones of St. Cloud, Minn.; and Simon and Penelope LaRosa of Durham, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Emmersyn and Aidalyne Volk of Oxford; sister, Janis Reynolds of Omaha; brother, Rex Hoffman and wife Marian of Henderson; brothers-in-law, Wayne White and wife Ann of Elkhorn, and Charlie White and wife Denise of Coin; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Elliott United Methodist Church in Elliott. Burial was in the Gomer Cemetery at Wales. Memorials are suggested to the Elliott United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Robert John "Bob" Jones, 75, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.Bob was born March 2, 1944, in Red Oak, the son of Darwin and Helen (Peterson) Jones. He was raised near Elliott and graduated from Elliott High School in 1962. He then started farming. Bob was united in marriage to Mary White on July 2, 1966, in Elliott. Over the years, Bob farmed, drove truck including for LeRoy Peterson, worked at Stennett Quarry, and for Montgomery County Secondary Roads. He was a lifetime member of the Elliott United Methodist Church, enjoyed horses, tractors, and playing cards.Preceding him in death were his father, Darwin Jones; his mother, Helen Hoffman; and step-father, Evan Hoffman.Survivors include his wife, Mary Jones of Red Oak; children, Diane Paisley and husband Gordon of Roselle, Ill.; Jim Jones and special friend Sydney Rhamy of Elliott; Jason Jones and wife Wendy of Tiffin; and Anna LaRosa and husband Alberto of Durham, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Grant Paisley of Lincoln, Neb.; Grace and Graham Paisley of Roselle, Ill.; Allyson Jones and wife Shaley of Anita; Jacob Jones and wife Jessica of Des Moines; Rachel Volk and husband Kyle of Oxford; Mara Jones of St. Cloud, Minn.; and Simon and Penelope LaRosa of Durham, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Emmersyn and Aidalyne Volk of Oxford; sister, Janis Reynolds of Omaha; brother, Rex Hoffman and wife Marian of Henderson; brothers-in-law, Wayne White and wife Ann of Elkhorn, and Charlie White and wife Denise of Coin; and many other relatives and friends.Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Elliott United Methodist Church in Elliott. Burial was in the Gomer Cemetery at Wales. Memorials are suggested to the Elliott United Methodist Church.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close