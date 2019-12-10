Robert John "Bob" Jones, 75, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Bob was born March 2, 1944, in Red Oak, the son of Darwin and Helen (Peterson) Jones. He was raised near Elliott and graduated from Elliott High School in 1962. He then started farming. Bob was united in marriage to Mary White on July 2, 1966, in Elliott. Over the years, Bob farmed, drove truck including for LeRoy Peterson, worked at Stennett Quarry, and for Montgomery County Secondary Roads. He was a lifetime member of the Elliott United Methodist Church, enjoyed horses, tractors, and playing cards.
Preceding him in death were his father, Darwin Jones; his mother, Helen Hoffman; and step-father, Evan Hoffman.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jones of Red Oak; children, Diane Paisley and husband Gordon of Roselle, Ill.; Jim Jones and special friend Sydney Rhamy of Elliott; Jason Jones and wife Wendy of Tiffin; and Anna LaRosa and husband Alberto of Durham, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Grant Paisley of Lincoln, Neb.; Grace and Graham Paisley of Roselle, Ill.; Allyson Jones and wife Shaley of Anita; Jacob Jones and wife Jessica of Des Moines; Rachel Volk and husband Kyle of Oxford; Mara Jones of St. Cloud, Minn.; and Simon and Penelope LaRosa of Durham, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Emmersyn and Aidalyne Volk of Oxford; sister, Janis Reynolds of Omaha; brother, Rex Hoffman and wife Marian of Henderson; brothers-in-law, Wayne White and wife Ann of Elkhorn, and Charlie White and wife Denise of Coin; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Elliott United Methodist Church in Elliott. Burial was in the Gomer Cemetery at Wales. Memorials are suggested to the Elliott United Methodist Church.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 26, 2019