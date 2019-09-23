Robert "Leonard" Carlson, 87, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Leonard was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Wales, Iowa, the son of Carl and Signe (Oberg) Carlson.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Carlson of Red Oak; daughters, Shari Mongar of Johnston; and Shelley Ippolito of Overland Park, Kan.; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Red Oak Presbyterian Church. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Red Oak Presbyterian Church.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 24, 2019