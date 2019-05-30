Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Luther Lofgren. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Lofgren, 89, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.

Robert Luther Lofgren, the son of Luther and Esther (Bergman) Lofgren, was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Montgomery County.

Robert was raised on a farm near Coburg. He began his farming career at Lenox and Corning. He was united in marriage to Jean M. Lantz on Feb. 22, 1954, at Stanton. They first lived in Adams County before moving to a farm west of Red Oak in 1967. In 1981, they moved to their farm northeast of Red Oak. Robert started farming at the age of 12, when he first planted corn; he truly loved farming. He also custom-bailed hay for many farmers. Robert enjoyed spending time with his coffee buddies at various locations. Robert was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where he served on the board several terms.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jean on June 12, 2016.

Robert is survived by children, Terri Townsend and husband Steve of Colfax; and Roger Lofgren of Red Oak; two grandchildren, Travis Townsend and wife Kaleigh of Monroe; and Stacie Daniels and husband Shane of Prairie City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 31, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

