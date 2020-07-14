1/
Rodney Gayle Sowers
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Gayle Sowers, 64, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.
Rod was born May 1, 1956, in Red Oak, the son of Bryan and Carol Jean (Lehigh) Sowers.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Sowers of Red Oak; sons: Wesley Sowers of Bettendorf, and Dustin Sowers of Johnston; step-son, Trevor Scanlan of Shenandoah; four grandchildren; father, Bryan Sowers of Henderson; and mother, Carol Sowers of Carson.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Mills County.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved