Rodney Gayle Sowers, 64, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.

Rod was born May 1, 1956, in Red Oak, the son of Bryan and Carol Jean (Lehigh) Sowers.

Survivors include his wife, Dee Sowers of Red Oak; sons: Wesley Sowers of Bettendorf, and Dustin Sowers of Johnston; step-son, Trevor Scanlan of Shenandoah; four grandchildren; father, Bryan Sowers of Henderson; and mother, Carol Sowers of Carson.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Mills County.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



