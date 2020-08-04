Ronald True, 70, Villisca, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in rural Villisca.
Ronald Charles True, the son of Everett and Evelyn (Rowher) True was born Oct. 3, 1949, at Omaha, Neb.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene True of Villisca; two sons, Chris True of Villisca, and Kevin True of Villisca; daughter, Laura Salmieri of Sahuarita, Ariz.; and six grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Strand Cemetery, east of Morton Mills. A memorial gathering will follow services.
A memorial is being established in Ron's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.