Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Dean Wilkinson. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Dean Wilkinson, 73, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Ron was born March 1, 1946, in Red Oak, the son of Judson Woodrow and Ruby Leona (Pierson) Wilkinson. He was raised in the Emerson area, graduating from Nishna Valley High School in 1964. Over the years, Ron worked for Walnut Grove driving a truck, worked at a bearing plant in Atlantic, Oriental Trading in Omaha, Red Oak Greenhouse, General Leisure Lawn Mower Manufacturing in Omaha, and Central Savings in Red Oak. Ron also served in the Iowa Army National Guard.

He was united in marriage to Linda Perdue Hallcock on Feb. 11, 1995, in Henderson. They lived in Elliott and moved to Red Oak 22 years ago. He was a member of the Griswold American Legion, Past Commander of the Emerson American Legion, and served on the Elliott City Council and Elliott Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, whittling, and traveling. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sisters-in-law, Kay Wilkinson, Ruth Sperber, and Kathy Perdue.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Wilkinson of Red Oak; children, Tim Wilkinson and wife Ronda of Red Oak, Tracy Luke and husband Charlie of Ida Grove, Tebra Reynolds and Kurt Haupert of Atlantic, April McAlpine and husband Larry of Treynor, and Jacob Hallcock of Red Oak; grandchildren, Blake, Shania, Beau, and Sean Wilkinson of Red Oak; Corey Luke and wife Kelsey of Rapid City, S.D.; Corbyn Luke of Ida Grove; Keyla Reynolds and fiancé J.C. Wyman of Griswold; Faith Petersen and husband Joel of Exira; Riley McAlpine and wife McKenzie of Kansas City, Mo.; and Samuel McAlpine of Kansas City, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Mae, Penelope, Jude, and Sawyer Petersen; brothers, Roger Wilkinson of Covina, Calif.; Robert Wilkinson and wife Maxine of Emerson; and Randy Wilkinson and wife Tanya of Olathe, Kan.; sister, Ronda Kohrs and husband Brian of Kansas City, Mo.; brother-in-law, Irvin Perdue and wife Helen of Carson; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Dean Wilkinson, 73, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.Ron was born March 1, 1946, in Red Oak, the son of Judson Woodrow and Ruby Leona (Pierson) Wilkinson. He was raised in the Emerson area, graduating from Nishna Valley High School in 1964. Over the years, Ron worked for Walnut Grove driving a truck, worked at a bearing plant in Atlantic, Oriental Trading in Omaha, Red Oak Greenhouse, General Leisure Lawn Mower Manufacturing in Omaha, and Central Savings in Red Oak. Ron also served in the Iowa Army National Guard.He was united in marriage to Linda Perdue Hallcock on Feb. 11, 1995, in Henderson. They lived in Elliott and moved to Red Oak 22 years ago. He was a member of the Griswold American Legion, Past Commander of the Emerson American Legion, and served on the Elliott City Council and Elliott Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, whittling, and traveling. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.Preceding him in death were his parents; and sisters-in-law, Kay Wilkinson, Ruth Sperber, and Kathy Perdue.Survivors include his wife, Linda Wilkinson of Red Oak; children, Tim Wilkinson and wife Ronda of Red Oak, Tracy Luke and husband Charlie of Ida Grove, Tebra Reynolds and Kurt Haupert of Atlantic, April McAlpine and husband Larry of Treynor, and Jacob Hallcock of Red Oak; grandchildren, Blake, Shania, Beau, and Sean Wilkinson of Red Oak; Corey Luke and wife Kelsey of Rapid City, S.D.; Corbyn Luke of Ida Grove; Keyla Reynolds and fiancé J.C. Wyman of Griswold; Faith Petersen and husband Joel of Exira; Riley McAlpine and wife McKenzie of Kansas City, Mo.; and Samuel McAlpine of Kansas City, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Mae, Penelope, Jude, and Sawyer Petersen; brothers, Roger Wilkinson of Covina, Calif.; Robert Wilkinson and wife Maxine of Emerson; and Randy Wilkinson and wife Tanya of Olathe, Kan.; sister, Ronda Kohrs and husband Brian of Kansas City, Mo.; brother-in-law, Irvin Perdue and wife Helen of Carson; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close