Ronald Maurice Bruce, 93, Red Oak, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Ron was born March 28, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Ronald J. and Jessie (Bice) Bruce.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and both wives, Lorna and Irene.
A private family funeral will be held at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Sidney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society or the Red Oak Presbyterian Church.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 19, 2020