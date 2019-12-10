Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "John" Stephens. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "John" Stephens, 80, Emerson, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

John was born June 7, 1939, in Omaha, the son of John and Helene (Stanek) Stephens. He graduated from South High School in 1958 and attended University of Nebraska at Omaha. He later completed schooling in computer programming.

John was united in marriage to Bonnie Mattox on March 17, 1971, in Sioux Falls, S.D. They moved to Red Oak in 1972, where John worked for Lloyd Brower. They bought Johnny's Steakhouse in 1981 and operated the business until 1986. They also had their own home improvement business during this time. They moved to Emerson in 1987 and ran Stephens and Son Home Improvement. John was a member of Emerson United Methodist Church. He loved music, and the family had a band throughout the years. It was first named Almost Good and later Dirty John. He enjoyed watching boxing, and loved boating and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks; however, his family was his pride and joy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his grandson, Jamie Lyn Skalberg, Jr.; brother, Bob Stephens; and sister, Joyce Sojka.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Stephens of Emerson; children, Kelli Skalberg and husband Jamie Skalberg, Sr. of Emerson; Babe Proctor and husband Denny of Emerson; Gator Stephens and wife Melody of Emerson; Rhonda Dugger of Omaha; Lea Sullivan and husband Doug of Omaha; and Lisa Delancey and husband Dan of Murray, Neb.; grandchildren, Spring Grieder and husband Michael of Emerson; Lilly and Fletcher Proctor of Emerson; Lorelei Stephens of Emerson; Hannah Phillips and husband Keith, Michael Kampschneider, Derek Kampschneider and wife Andrea, Chris Dugger, Doug Sullivan, Jr., Leanne Sullivan, Rob Kush and wife Emily, Brad Delancey and wife Nicole, and Karmen Delancey all of Omaha; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Kraft and husband Don of Omaha; Tootsie Sporcic of Florida; and Lori O'Connor of Omaha; brother, Rick Stephens of Louisville, Neb.; brother-in-law, Ray Mattox and wife Donna of Arizona; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Burial was in the Emerson, Iowa Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald "John" Stephens, 80, Emerson, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.John was born June 7, 1939, in Omaha, the son of John and Helene (Stanek) Stephens. He graduated from South High School in 1958 and attended University of Nebraska at Omaha. He later completed schooling in computer programming.John was united in marriage to Bonnie Mattox on March 17, 1971, in Sioux Falls, S.D. They moved to Red Oak in 1972, where John worked for Lloyd Brower. They bought Johnny's Steakhouse in 1981 and operated the business until 1986. They also had their own home improvement business during this time. They moved to Emerson in 1987 and ran Stephens and Son Home Improvement. John was a member of Emerson United Methodist Church. He loved music, and the family had a band throughout the years. It was first named Almost Good and later Dirty John. He enjoyed watching boxing, and loved boating and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks; however, his family was his pride and joy.Preceding him in death were his parents; his grandson, Jamie Lyn Skalberg, Jr.; brother, Bob Stephens; and sister, Joyce Sojka.Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Stephens of Emerson; children, Kelli Skalberg and husband Jamie Skalberg, Sr. of Emerson; Babe Proctor and husband Denny of Emerson; Gator Stephens and wife Melody of Emerson; Rhonda Dugger of Omaha; Lea Sullivan and husband Doug of Omaha; and Lisa Delancey and husband Dan of Murray, Neb.; grandchildren, Spring Grieder and husband Michael of Emerson; Lilly and Fletcher Proctor of Emerson; Lorelei Stephens of Emerson; Hannah Phillips and husband Keith, Michael Kampschneider, Derek Kampschneider and wife Andrea, Chris Dugger, Doug Sullivan, Jr., Leanne Sullivan, Rob Kush and wife Emily, Brad Delancey and wife Nicole, and Karmen Delancey all of Omaha; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Kraft and husband Don of Omaha; Tootsie Sporcic of Florida; and Lori O'Connor of Omaha; brother, Rick Stephens of Louisville, Neb.; brother-in-law, Ray Mattox and wife Donna of Arizona; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Burial was in the Emerson, Iowa Cemetery.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close