Rose Marie Smith, 83, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home in Red Oak with her family by her side.
Rose Marie Smith, the daughter of Lewis J. and Rosell (James) Halbert, was born Aug. 7, 1937, at Red Oak. Rose Marie was raised in Red Oak and graduated with the Red Oak High School class of 1954.
On July 18, 1954, Rose Marie was united in marriage to George Junior "Pete" Smith in Red Oak. Through the years, she worked for the Green Parrot, Skyway, and Union Carbide Battery Company. Rose Marie then began a 21-year career with the Red Oak Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff Department as a dispatcher, and she retired in 2000. Following her retirement, she was a clerk at the Red Oak Coach Inn.
Rose Marie enjoyed boating, swimming, visiting the casinos and playing bingo; and during the winter, she and Pete enjoyed taking their motorhome south to Texas, California or Florida. Rose Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always ready to watch her grandson, Andy, play sports. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Red Oak.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete on Sept. 22, 2006; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Smith.
Rose Marie is survived by her two children, Greg (Shari) Smith of Red Oak; and Pam (John) Herzog of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Lisa Jenkins, Heather (Rob) Smith, Joe Smith, Amber Jennings, Andy ( Kellie) Jennings and Jordan Herzog; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Jenkins, Ashley (Eric) Soat, Chloey (Curt) Ritzman, Stefani Smith and fiancé Ryan Marshall, Samuel Jennings and Tessa Jennings; three great-great-grandchildren, Aria Soat, Berton Smith and Barrett Marshall; sister, Barbara Rocha of Fairfax, Mo.; other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Family and Friends will be at the funeral home for procession to the cemetery at 10 a.m.
There will be open viewing from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Facial covering is required, and social distancing is requested.
A memorial is being established in Rose Marie's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.