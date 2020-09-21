Rosemary Anderson, 82, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah.

Rosemary was born April 29, 1938, in Thetford, Vt., the daughter of Elmer and Lucille (Lines) Victor. She graduated from Red Oak High School and attended beauty school in Council Bluffs. She was united in marriage to Harlan Anderson on Jan. 28, 1962, in Harcourt. They made their home on the Anderson family farm until moving into Red Oak in 1990.

Rosemary was a beautician for several years, worked at Vista Gardens, and then the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in the dietary department, where she retired. She was a longtime member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Stanton, where she was very active. She was also a member of Covenant Women. Rosemary had many hobbies, including word search puzzles, shopping, eating lunch at the Sanctuary in Shenandoah, and spending time with family. She was also a volunteer at the Christ's Cupboard Food Pantry in Red Oak.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Harlan Anderson on May 20, 2012; sisters, Dorothy Johnson and husband Robert; and Betty Darnold and husband Barney; and sisters-in-law, Norma Carlson and husband Paul; Hazel Sandin and husband Roy; and Lois Erickson and husband Donald.

Survivors include her children, Greg Anderson and wife June of Panora; Mark Anderson and wife Sue of Fountain Inn, S.C.; and Stephen Anderson of Red Oak; step-daughter, Connie Faltynek and husband Robert of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Sara Turnbow of Greenville, S.C.; Betsy Turnbow of Greenville, S.C.; Bailey Uram and husband Alex of Nashville, Tenn.; and Terra Bauman of Panora; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Kale, Fenton, and Royal; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Stanton. Memorials are suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church in Stanton.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



