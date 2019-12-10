Ruby "Darlene" Warren, 99, Emerson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society of Red Oak.
Darlene was born Oct. 10, 1920, in Henderson, the daughter of Forrest and Sylvia (Braden) Achenbaugh.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Buck Warren.
Survivors include her daughter: Sue Core of Adel; son, Richard Warren of Mineral Wells, Texas; four grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren-.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 3, 2019