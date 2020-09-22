Rudolph Russell "Rudy" Kinard, 70, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb.

Rudy was born Oct. 27, 1949, in Columbus, Ga., the son of Robert and Edith (Harris) Kinard. The family lived many different places throughout the years, including overseas, as Rudy's dad was in the military. He graduated from Druid Hills High School, in Atlanta, where he was an All-American basketball player. He excelled at every sport he attempted.

The California Angels drafted him to play baseball right out of high school. He chose to attend the University of Tennessee, where he played basketball and baseball for the Volunteers. After college, he started a professional career in baseball with the Cardinals, Expos, Rangers and eventually the Royals organizations.

This is when he met his future wife, Barbara Spangenberg. They were united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1977, in Omaha, Neb. Rudy played ball until retiring in 1979, when he and Barbara moved to Atlanta. He started playing tennis competitively and later coached. He ran the tennis program at a country club in Atlanta for many years. Rudy and Barb moved to Red Oak in 1998, where Rudy became very active in the community. He worked at CDS and the Montgomery County Family YMCA, where he was a tennis coach. He was currently serving as a Montgomery County Supervisor. He was a sports enthusiast and loved watching the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.

He was a man of faith and was very active in his church in Atlanta and at First United Methodist Church in Red Oak. He taught Sunday school, participated in the praise band, and served on many committees throughout the years. The beach was his happy place. Rudy's passion was his family and he had a special bond with his grandkids.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Brett Kinard; brother, Bill Kinard; and father-in-law, Ed Spangenberg.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kinard of Red Oak; son, Chase Kinard and special friend Afnan Adel and her son Faris of Council Bluffs; daughter, Maci Fort and husband Jordan of Papillion, Neb.; grandchildren, Marenn and Hugh Fort; sister, Bobbie Sutler and husband George of Atlanta, Ga.; mother-in-law, Joyce Spangenberg of Red Oak; brother-in-law, Randy Spangenberg and wife Angie of Harlan; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life graveside service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



