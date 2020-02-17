Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Lee Archer, 73, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Russell was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Red Oak, the son of Russell H. and Florence (Page) Archer. He was raised and lived all of his life in Red Oak. He attended school at Red Oak Community Schools, and his early work career included working for Briggs Garbage Service.

Russ was united in marriage to Kathi Weilenman on June 9, 1969, in Omaha. They made their home in Red Oak, where they worked for Eveready Battery Company until it closed. Russ then worked for Growth Unlimited and retired from Nishna Productions a few years ago. Russ enjoyed trapping and was a longtime member of the Iowa Trappers Association. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, restoring wood furniture, making handmade knives with antler handles, and air boating on the river. He was an amateur archaeologist, finding many artifacts throughout the years, and served his country in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Kathi Archer of Red Oak; daughter, Shellie Welbon of Red Oak; son, Dustin Archer of Red Oak; grandchildren, Michael Archer of Red Oak; Matthew Archer of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Chandra Marketon and husband Tyler of Yelm, Wash.; great grandson, Theodore Thomas Marketon; brothers, Danny Archer, Sr. of Red Oak; Richard Archer, Sr. and wife Ann of Red Oak; and Jesse Archer of Washington, D.C.; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held at a later date with burial of the cremated remains to be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

