Ruth A. Docker, 94, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Ruth Arlene Docker, the daughter of Harve and Blanche (Calhoon) Brown was born on April 3, 1925.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Robert Docker; daughter, LaVonne Smith; and son, John Robert Docker, Jr.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, Judy Wolz of Bellevue, Neb; Connie Mellott of Wales; and Janelle Durlin of Orange City, Fla.: six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Ricky Rohrig, Sr. will officiate.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Fund or Crossroads Community Church, both of Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 7, 2019