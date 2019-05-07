Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary



Ruth Arlene Docker, the daughter of Harve and Blanche (Calhoon) Brown was born on April 3, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Robert Docker; daughter, LaVonne Smith; and son, John Robert Docker, Jr.

Ruth is survived by three daughters, Judy Wolz of Bellevue, Neb; Connie Mellott of Wales; and Janelle Durlin of Orange City, Fla.: six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Ricky Rohrig, Sr. will officiate.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Fund or Crossroads Community Church, both of Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ruth A. Docker, 94, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.Ruth Arlene Docker, the daughter of Harve and Blanche (Calhoon) Brown was born on April 3, 1925.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Robert Docker; daughter, LaVonne Smith; and son, John Robert Docker, Jr.Ruth is survived by three daughters, Judy Wolz of Bellevue, Neb; Connie Mellott of Wales; and Janelle Durlin of Orange City, Fla.: six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Ricky Rohrig, Sr. will officiate.Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Fund or Crossroads Community Church, both of Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 7, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close