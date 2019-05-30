Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Arlene Docker. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth A. Docker, 94, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.

Ruth Arlene Docker, the daughter of Harve and Blanche (Calhoon) Brown, was born April 3, 1925, at Shambaugh.

Ruth was raised in the Shambaugh area. She attended Mt. Hope one-room schoolhouse. She graduated top of her class from Clarinda High School and attended business school in Omaha. Following graduation, she continued to live in Omaha, where she began working for the Eastman Kodak Company. She joined a bowling league and was an excellent bowler, traveling around the United States to bowl.

On April 26, 1959, Ruth was united in marriage to John Robert "Doc" Docker at Omaha. They soon made their home on a farm northwest of Wales. Ruth worked beside Robert on their farm for 26 years. She also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden. In the mid-1980s, Robert and Ruth moved to Council Bluffs, where they managed the North Avenue Towers Apartments for 11 years. Ruth also worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services. She enjoyed playing the piano, working crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Ruth was involved with the ladies-aide circles at her respective churches in Wales and Council Bluffs. Ruth especially treasured spending time with her grandchildren. In 2016, she moved to Red Oak to be closer to family.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Robert Docker on March 15, 2015; daughter, LaVonne Smith; son, John Robert Docker, Jr. and five siblings.

Ruth is survived by three daughters, Judy Wolz of Bellevue, Neb.; Connie (Steve) Mellott of Wales; and Janelle (Scott) Durlin of Orange City, Fla.; grandchildren, Tracy (Luke) Freeouf, Travis (Brielle) Wolz, Evan Mellott, Luke Mellott, Aaron (Dewaki Rai) Durlin and Emily (Jonathan) Shuka, Candy (Randy) Engstrand and Anna (Joe) Sunderman; several great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold Brown of Des Moines; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Ricky Rohrig, Sr. will officiate.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9 until 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Fund or Crossroads Community Church, both of Red Oak.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

