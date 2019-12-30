Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Renea "Sammi" Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sammi Long, 17, Creston, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston of injuries from a car accident.

Samantha Renea Long, daughter of Robert D. Long and Regina K. (Williams) Long, was born June 18, 2002, in Creston. Samantha was a senior at Orient-Macksburg Schools. Samantha was very active in 4-H and Orient-Macksburg School including F.F.A., Student Council, National Honor Society and softball. Sammi was also a member of the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds, the Heartland Youth Show Lamb Circuit, American Junior Simmental Association, Iowa Junior Simmental Association and Hebron United Methodist Church.

Sammi and her family would attend livestock shows - the National Western Stock Show, American Junior Simmental Association National and Regional Classics, Aksarben, American Royal, Iowa State Fair and numerous other events with friendships from coast to coast.

Sammi is survived by her parents, Rob and Gina Long of Creston; and two brothers, Tyler (wife Abby) Long of Fontanelle, and Cody Long of Creston; maternal grandparents, Harold and Joyce Williams of Orient; paternal grandmother, Sharon Long of Omaha; paternal grandfather, Ron (Susan) Long of Cameron, Mo.; and many other extended family.

