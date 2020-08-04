Sandra Kay Viner, 70, Emerson, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

Sandy was born May 24, 1950, in Mt. Carmel, Ill.

Survivors include her husband, Bud Viner of Emerson; children, Cynthia Doan of Mt. Carmel, Ill. and Scotty Doan of Bellingham, Wash.; step-children, Deborah Ann Doyle of Glenwood; Jack Viner of Olympia, Wash.; Connie Viner of Emerson; and Brenda Pace of Percival; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Macedonia United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.



