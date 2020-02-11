Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy J. (Anderson) Borg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandy J. Borg, 61, went to eternal rest Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center with loved ones present.

Sandy was born in Fond du Lac, Wis., to the late Robert and Lillian Anderson (Odekirk). Sandy fought a long hard battle with cancer for several years. She beat cancer several times. She fought hard for her family, even up to the very end. She loved her family and lived for them.

Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Jay; and her Grandpa and Grandma Odekirk.

Survivors include her husband, Jonas Borg; children, Kurt (Shannon) Kristiansen, Spring Knipe and Gary "Bobo" Kristiansen; brother, Bobby (Sharon) Anderson; and sister, Faye (Jim) Wimner; grandchildren, Tommy Knipe, Russell Justice and Lilly Justice.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Nishna Productions in Red Oak or the Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC in Omaha.

