Scott Alan Foster, 46, Red Oak, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home.

Scott was born Jan. 6, 1974, in Iowa City, the son of Arthur and Beverly (Lunsford) Foster.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Beverly.

Survivors include his children, Nicholas Foster, William Johnson, Xzavier Foster, Hayden Foster, Meadow Rain, Jaykob Nelson, and Lillie Mae Nelson, all of Red Oak; and father, Art Foster of Red Oak.

There will be no services at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.



