Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525

Sean Francis Nealon, 49, Iowa City, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Sean was born Oct. 30, 1969, in Red Oak, the son of Joseph Louis and Mary Jane (Gannon) Nealon. He graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1988 and attended college at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., and the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Sean was a published novelist and had a passion for writing. Over the years, he also worked for a computer company and currently was an Uber driver. Sean had made his home in Iowa City for many years. He was raised in Red Oak, where he was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Sean was preceded in death by his brother, Shay Nealon.

Survivors include his father, Joe Nealon and wife Nancy of Red Oak; mother, Mary Jane Nealon of DeKalb, Mo.; brother, Joel Nealon and wife Dana of Raymore, Mo.; niece, Natalie Parke and husband Nathan of Lee's Summit, Mo.; nephew, Brady Nealon and fiancée, Alexis of Warrensburg, Mo.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral mass was celebrated Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial of the cremated remains was in the Evergreen Cemetery.

