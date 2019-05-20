Shad Alexander, 47, Elliott, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.
Shad was born Oct. 2, 1971, in Red Oak. He was the son of Leroy and Elaine Alexander.
Survivors include his parents, Elaine Alexander of Elliott and Leroy Alexander of Rogers, Ark.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Elliott Community Building in Elliott.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 21, 2019