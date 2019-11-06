Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Kay (Casady) Breckerbaumer. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Memorial service 4:00 PM First United Methodist Church Atlantic , IA View Map Visitation Following Services Atlantic Golf and Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Kay Casady Breckerbaumer, 80, Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Atlantic Specialty Care after a five-year battle with cancer.

Sharon was born on July 12, 1939. The daughter of Claud and Berniece (Kirchhoff) Casady, she grew up in the Lewis area. Sharon attended the Lewis Consolidated School. On March 23, 1958, she married Randall Kay Breckerbaumer at the Methodist Church (now the United Congregational Methodist Church) in Lewis, of which she was a life-long member and organist from the age of 14. To this union, two children were born, Janis Sue and Jon Alan. Jon passed away from cancer at the age of 19.

Sharon worked part-time at their insurance agency, The Insurance Place. She played the piano/organ for church, weddings and funerals for 66 years. She touched many lives with her musical talents and giving spirit.

Sharon enjoyed her family above all else. She also loved playing cards, dancing, reading, golfing, traveling, and entertaining. Sharon was an excellent cook - potato salad and a thin pie crust her specialties. Sharon was a member of PEO, Browning Club, and also volunteered as a tour guide at the Hitchcock House for several years.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Randall; her daughter, Jan Muller; grandchildren, Misty (Ted) Johnson, Jon Kelly (Maggie) Muller, and Meagan (Nathan) Ross; step-grandchildren, Nick (Lori) Muller, Bethany (Nathan) Koch and Jill (Matt) Huebsch; great-grandchildren, Bruce, Margaret, Max and Ellen Johnson, Clara, Lucy, Isabelle and Vivian Muller; Brody, Olivia and John Ross; Jack and Abigail Muller; Emma, Audrey and Jacob Koch; and Zack, Alex and Zoey Huebsch; brother, Richard (Darla) Casady; brother-in-law, Daryl Henningsen; sister-in-law, Pat Marshall Burk; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jon; son-in-law, Kent Muller; sister-in-law, Rita Henningsen; brothers-in-law, Lee Marshall and Ron Burk; and niece, Traci Barnholdt.

A celebration of life memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held prior to the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Memorials will be distributed to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the Town of Lewis and families in need.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sharon's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at Sharon Kay Casady Breckerbaumer, 80, Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Atlantic Specialty Care after a five-year battle with cancer.Sharon was born on July 12, 1939. The daughter of Claud and Berniece (Kirchhoff) Casady, she grew up in the Lewis area. Sharon attended the Lewis Consolidated School. On March 23, 1958, she married Randall Kay Breckerbaumer at the Methodist Church (now the United Congregational Methodist Church) in Lewis, of which she was a life-long member and organist from the age of 14. To this union, two children were born, Janis Sue and Jon Alan. Jon passed away from cancer at the age of 19.Sharon worked part-time at their insurance agency, The Insurance Place. She played the piano/organ for church, weddings and funerals for 66 years. She touched many lives with her musical talents and giving spirit.Sharon enjoyed her family above all else. She also loved playing cards, dancing, reading, golfing, traveling, and entertaining. Sharon was an excellent cook - potato salad and a thin pie crust her specialties. Sharon was a member of PEO, Browning Club, and also volunteered as a tour guide at the Hitchcock House for several years.Sharon is survived by her husband, Randall; her daughter, Jan Muller; grandchildren, Misty (Ted) Johnson, Jon Kelly (Maggie) Muller, and Meagan (Nathan) Ross; step-grandchildren, Nick (Lori) Muller, Bethany (Nathan) Koch and Jill (Matt) Huebsch; great-grandchildren, Bruce, Margaret, Max and Ellen Johnson, Clara, Lucy, Isabelle and Vivian Muller; Brody, Olivia and John Ross; Jack and Abigail Muller; Emma, Audrey and Jacob Koch; and Zack, Alex and Zoey Huebsch; brother, Richard (Darla) Casady; brother-in-law, Daryl Henningsen; sister-in-law, Pat Marshall Burk; and several nieces and nephews.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jon; son-in-law, Kent Muller; sister-in-law, Rita Henningsen; brothers-in-law, Lee Marshall and Ron Burk; and niece, Traci Barnholdt.A celebration of life memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held prior to the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.Memorials may be directed to the family. Memorials will be distributed to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the Town of Lewis and families in need.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sharon's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close