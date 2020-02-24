Sharon K. Phillis, 70, Omaha, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at CHI Immanuel Hospital, Omaha.
Sharon Kay Phillis, the daughter of John and Norene (Sudduth) Cox, was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Omaha.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Dennis Phillis of Omaha.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca. Family and friends should meet at the cemetery by 2 p.m. for the service.
Memorials may be directed to the Omaha Humane Society. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 25, 2020