Shaun Allen Akers, 41, Nebraska City, Neb., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
Shaun was born April 16, 1978, in Creston, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Akers of Sidney; children, Kendall Ward-Gloeb of Omaha; Elizabeth Squires of Glenwood; and Shaun Akers of Blue Eye, Mo.; mother, Debbie Boyd; and father, Doug Hanshaw of Hastings.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 14, 2020