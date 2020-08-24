1/2
Sherry Ann (Brower) Henneman
1939 - 2020
Sherry Ann Brower Henneman, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, at Immanuel Fontenelle in Omaha, Neb. The family would like to recognize the wonderful loving care given to Sherry by Immanuel Fontenelle staff. Sherry lost a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Sherry was born May 7, 1939. She was a kind soul growing up in Red Oak and living in Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska. She attended college in Minneapolis to become a medical technologist and worked in Omaha many years until retirement. She enjoyed travel and vacationing with son Scott and family, taking trips to England, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Colorado, and many fond memories of trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Sherry loved her family, friends and co-workers. She loved children, animals and birds. Sherry was loved and will be missed.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Brower; and infant daughter, Christa.
She is survived by her mother, Eloise Brower of Red Oak, who turns 100 Aug. 30; brother, Gary (Diane) Brower of Red Oak; her son, Scott (Ruth) Henneman of Omaha; granddaughter, Sarah (Tyler) Willson of Council Bluffs; grandson, Dylan (Timaree) Henneman of Sioux City; five great-grandchildren, Claire Henneman, Leah Henneman, Dane Henneman, Lillian Willson, and Elise Willson.
Because of COVID-19, a small celebration of life service with only immediate family will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in Red Oak. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. The following day will be a celebration of life for Sherry's mother, Eloise Brower, who will be turning 100 years old.
Memorials are suggested to Kountze Commons at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha, Neb.; or Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (Camp Carol Joy Holling - Ashland, Neb.).

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 24 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
