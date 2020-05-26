Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Salfrank) Haer. View Sign Service Information Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel 201 East 4th St. Villisca , IA 50864 (712)-826-4142 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Haer passed away May 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Villisca while surrounded by her family.

Shirley Ann was born July 26, 1935, to Walter and Gladys (Whited) Salfrank, on the family farm outside of Mound City, Mo. She was the oldest of three children. Shirley was confirmed in the Lutheran Church. She graduated high school from Bellevue, Mo. in 1953, and subsequently attended Platt College Secretarial in St. Joseph, Mo. Upon graduation, she was employed at the St. Joseph News Press as the secretary to the editor.

In the spring of 1958, Shirley met the love of her life at a square dance in St. Joseph. He was a handsome Air Force veteran, and she would recall dancing every dance with him.

On Dec. 19, 1958, she married Garth Haer in Rockport, Mo. Together, they had three children, Gregory, Lesia, and Stephen. They settled in Maryville, Mo., until Garth graduated from college, and he began his teaching and coaching career.

The family moved to Villisca in August of 1969. Shirley enjoyed her job as a bank teller at Nodaway Valley Bank for 31 years. When she wasn't working or running her household, Shirley could be found in the bleachers cheering on her favorite teams. She was especially proud to watch her children, and later, grandchildren in all of their activities. As she got older, she enjoyed attending the College World Series and Creighton basketball games with Garth.

Shirley was a wonderful cook, especially during holidays. Her signature deviled eggs were a family favorite. She loved flowers, gardening, and spending time on the front porch. She and Garth shared many adventures, including trips to Europe and Hawaii.

Perhaps her favorite role in life was being a grandmother. Whenever any of her grandchildren entered her house, she would always drop whatever she was doing in order to spend time playing with them.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Blanton; and brother, Jim Salfrank.

She is survived by her husband Garth of 61 years; children, Greg (Tracy) Haer of Omaha, Neb.; Lesia Schafer of Clive; Steve (Jodi) Haer of Villisca; grandchildren, Jacob Haer, Taylor Haer, Megan Schafer, Kaitlyn (Nolan) McDonald, Brendan Schafer, Morganne (Alec) Sindelar, Lexie Haer, and Maggie Haer, along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She will be missed for many things, especially her smile.

Funeral Services were held at Wolfe Billings Funeral Chapel Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorials can be made to the family.

Shirley Haer passed away May 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Villisca while surrounded by her family.Shirley Ann was born July 26, 1935, to Walter and Gladys (Whited) Salfrank, on the family farm outside of Mound City, Mo. She was the oldest of three children. Shirley was confirmed in the Lutheran Church. She graduated high school from Bellevue, Mo. in 1953, and subsequently attended Platt College Secretarial in St. Joseph, Mo. Upon graduation, she was employed at the St. Joseph News Press as the secretary to the editor.In the spring of 1958, Shirley met the love of her life at a square dance in St. Joseph. He was a handsome Air Force veteran, and she would recall dancing every dance with him.On Dec. 19, 1958, she married Garth Haer in Rockport, Mo. Together, they had three children, Gregory, Lesia, and Stephen. They settled in Maryville, Mo., until Garth graduated from college, and he began his teaching and coaching career.The family moved to Villisca in August of 1969. Shirley enjoyed her job as a bank teller at Nodaway Valley Bank for 31 years. When she wasn't working or running her household, Shirley could be found in the bleachers cheering on her favorite teams. She was especially proud to watch her children, and later, grandchildren in all of their activities. As she got older, she enjoyed attending the College World Series and Creighton basketball games with Garth.Shirley was a wonderful cook, especially during holidays. Her signature deviled eggs were a family favorite. She loved flowers, gardening, and spending time on the front porch. She and Garth shared many adventures, including trips to Europe and Hawaii.Perhaps her favorite role in life was being a grandmother. Whenever any of her grandchildren entered her house, she would always drop whatever she was doing in order to spend time playing with them.Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Blanton; and brother, Jim Salfrank.She is survived by her husband Garth of 61 years; children, Greg (Tracy) Haer of Omaha, Neb.; Lesia Schafer of Clive; Steve (Jodi) Haer of Villisca; grandchildren, Jacob Haer, Taylor Haer, Megan Schafer, Kaitlyn (Nolan) McDonald, Brendan Schafer, Morganne (Alec) Sindelar, Lexie Haer, and Maggie Haer, along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She will be missed for many things, especially her smile.Funeral Services were held at Wolfe Billings Funeral Chapel Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorials can be made to the family. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close