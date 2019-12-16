Shirley J. Penry, 84, Red Oak, the daughter of Bert and Olive (Buffon) Penry, was born Nov. 28, 1935, at Iowa City.
She passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Red Oak Rehab & Care Center, Red Oak.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Family and Friends will meet at the cemetery.
Memorials maybe directed to the family in Shirley's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 17, 2019