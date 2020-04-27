Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean (Davis) Farnum. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley J. Farnum, 89, Wheat Ridge, Colo., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Lutheran Medical Center, Wheat Ridge, Colo.

Shirley Jean Farnum, the daughter of John and Marie (Liddick) Davis, was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Shenandoah.

Shirley was raised in Red Oak, where she graduated from Red Oak High School. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Farnum in Red Oak on June 18, 1950. She worked a few years at Engquist Insurance Company and several years in the bakery department at Hunt's Super Valu. She then did home childcare, loving all of the children she cared for. Shirley's great talent for baking later took her to Hy-Vee to be the master cake decorator. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 80 years, where she spent many hours cooking for the congregation and teaching children at Vacation Bible School. During recent years, she resided in Colorado with her son Randal and family.

Shirley is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Jennifer Campbell of Shenandoah; Tamara (Jack) Martin of Red Oak; and Randal Farnum of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Corey (Heidi) Farnum, Erin (Brad) Huisman, Mindy (Jay) Kurtz, Julianna (John) Brady, Kyle Campbell, Conner Farnum, and Brendan Farnum; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Farnum, Sloane Huisman, Kaitlyn Farnum, and Jack Robert Farnum; sisters, Joyce Gaddis of Killeen, Texas, and Betty Sattro of Red Oak; brother-in-law, Ronald (Jannette) Farnum of Red Oak; nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Farnum; son, Jeffrey Farnum; sister, Carol Davis; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Gaddis and Andy Sattro of Red Oak; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Magneson and husband Delano.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Private family graveside service will be held.

Open viewing will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be following CDC guidelines and the emergency proclamation by our governor in allowing only 10 people in our facility at a time while practicing social distancing. We appreciate your understanding of this situation.

A memorial is being established in Shirley's name.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

