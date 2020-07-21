1/
Stanley Dean Peterson
1928 - 2020
Stanley D. Peterson, 92, Stanton, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Stanley Dean Peterson, the son of Carl V. and Honorine (Anderson) Peterson, was born April 22, 1928, on a farm northwest of Villisca.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parent; son, Craig Peterson; and one great-grandchild.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Janice Peterson of Stanton; two daughters, Vicki Wolfe of Villisca, and Cindy Beeson of Red Oak; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Stanton Fire & Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 21 to Jul. 28, 2020.
