Stanley D. Peterson, 92, Stanton, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Stanley Dean Peterson, the son of Carl V. and Honorine (Anderson) Peterson, was born April 22, 1928, on a farm northwest of Villisca.
Stanley started school in Villisca, but when he was in first grade, the family moved to Stanton. As a teenager, Stanley was busy with an Omaha World Herald paper route. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1946 and began working with his father in the building and cement trade.
Stanley was united in marriage to Janice Fast on April 22, 1949, in Stanton. They had three children, Vickie, Cindy, and Craig. In 1954, Stanley went to work for Nyman Electric Coop as a groundman and after 39 years of service, he retired in 1993 as a line superintendent. He joined the Stanton Fire Department in 1950 and was a life member.
Stanley was also a member of the Mamrelund Lutheran Church, serving two terms on the board and as an usher and greeter. He always made sure coffee was fixed ahead of time for services and funerals. Stanley served on the Stanton School board from 1965 until 1972. In retirement, he volunteered with delivering meals for the Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed playing golf, especially on Mondays with the Wobbles. Stanley was a past member of the Red Oak Elks Lodge.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Peterson; three brothers, Donald "Pete" Peterson and his wife Janis, Dale Peterson, and Norman Peterson; and great-grandchild, Maggie Soll.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janice Peterson of Stanton; two daughters, Vickie (Lynn) Wolfe of Villisca, and Cindy (Alan) Beeson of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Aimee (Cody) Mauderly, Emilee (Kirt) Soll, Erin Bowden and special friend Kirk, Kelly (Eric) Kline, Ryan (Samantha) Beeson and Sarah (Nate) Perrien; 17 great-grandchildren, Mackensie and Max Mauderly; Farrah, Gracie and Jackson Soll; Reece Larson; Brock Bowden; Tyler, AJ and Stella Beeson; Nolan, Marlee and Mia Perrien; and Sam, Jack, Charlie and Lucy Kline; great-great-grandchild, Bennett Hambright; brother, Carl Vincent Peterson of Placentia, Calif.; sister, JoAnn (Joseph) English of Burnsville, Minn.; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Peterson of Ledyard, Conn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Stanton Fire & Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
