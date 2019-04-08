Stanley E. Bullington, 74, Red Oak, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Stanley Elvin Bullington, the son of Elvin and Vera (Sowers) Bullington, was born June 18, 1944, in Montgomery County.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Stanley is survived by daughter, Robin Guarnieri of Norwalk, Conn.; sons, Bryan Bullington of Red Oak, and Shane Bullington of Puyallup, Wash.; and four grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Stanley's wishes were to be cremated and no services
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 9, 2019