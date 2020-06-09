Steven D. Schafer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Schafer, 80, Cody, Wyo., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice Home in Cody.
He was born June 28, 1939 in Corning to Delmont G. and Vesta Ruth (Homan) Schafer. After high school, Steve served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1960. He was proud and thankful to have been able to serve his country. After college, he went on to have a successful career in the banking industry.
On Sept. 6, 1964, he married Nedra J. Swanson in Red Oak. Steve's primary focus in his life was providing and caring for his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching wildlife. His favorite place was on the lake fishing.
Survivors are his son, Jeff S. Schafer of Casper, Wyo.; his daughter, Terri L Michaels of Gillette, Wyo.; one sister, Janet Spencer of Collins; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were Monday, June 8, at Riverside Cemetery in Cody, Wyo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation in memory of Steve to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 808 Canyon View Ave, Cody, WY 82414.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, PO Box 2136, Cody, WY 82414.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Funeral Home
636 19th Street
Cody, WY 82414
(307)899-2209
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved