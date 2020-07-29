1/
Steven J. Bladt
1950 - 2020
Steven J. Bladt, 70, Shelby, passed away July 14, 2020, at the Myrtue Medical Center.
Steven Bladt was born April 23, 1950, in Council Bluffs, the son of Donald and Pauline (Kasiske) Bladt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steven is survived by his wife, Peggy Bladt, Shelby; sons, Darren Bladt of West Des Moines; Keith Bladt of Nodaway; and Kyle Bladt of Lincoln, Neb; and daughter, Becca Bladt of Corning; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren..
Pauley Jones Funeral Home of Avoca is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 29 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
1304 N Sawmill Rd
Avoca, IA 51521
712-343-2453
