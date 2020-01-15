Steven M. Goad, 71, died Jan. 6, 2020, at home.

Steve was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Georgetown, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Ina L Goad of Temple, Texas. He is survived by his children, Morgan Goad Murray of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Trish Kinney Hartson of Fort Dodge; Nickelus Boatman of Temple; and Stephanie Goad Boatman of Temple; and four grandchildren.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Katherine Morgan Goad, and his father Roy D. Goad.

The family will have a private, family-only service at a future date. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home will be making private arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, Steven has requested memorials and donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House or a .

