Steven M. Goad (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home
3110 Airport Road
Temple, TX
76504
(254)-899-8888
Obituary
Steven M. Goad, 71, died Jan. 6, 2020, at home.
Steve was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Georgetown, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Ina L Goad of Temple, Texas. He is survived by his children, Morgan Goad Murray of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Trish Kinney Hartson of Fort Dodge; Nickelus Boatman of Temple; and Stephanie Goad Boatman of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Katherine Morgan Goad, and his father Roy D. Goad.
The family will have a private, family-only service at a future date. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home will be making private arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, Steven has requested memorials and donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House or a .
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 14, 2020
