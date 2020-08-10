Steven W. Laire, Sr., 74, Bennington, Neb., died Aug. 6, 2020, at his home.
Steven W. Laire, Sr., was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Red Oak, to Mervin and Kathryn Dobbs Laire.
Survivors include his wife, Rita; his children, CSM Steven W. Jr. of Fort Lewis, Wash., and Fort Bragg, N.C., Wendy McCoy of Richmond, Mo.; and Joshua B. of Chesterfield, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at noon at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run, Omaha, Neb. Burial with military rites will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, with a memorial service at 7 p.m at Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak, Cutler Mortuary, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha.
Memorials will be directed by the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.