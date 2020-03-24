Tammy Lorene Davis left this world on March 15, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1969, to Robert and Emily Davis in Lebanon, Ore. She was raised on Granite Hill in Merlin, Ore. and moved to Iowa when she was 21 years old. Tammy met and married David Jackson and had four children, Tiffani Jackson, Kayla Jackson, Robert Button, and Tracy Jackson. Tammy worked many jobs until going on disability. She had overcome many obstacles, including cancer.

She is survived by her four children; 10 grandchildren; mother, Emily Davis; and brothers, Elmer Davis and John Davis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Davis; and one grandchild, Elie Jackson.

