Terry Gene Skalberg, 72, passed away April 5, 2020, at Gosnell Hospice Hospital in Scarborough, Maine due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Dementia.

He was born in Red Oak on Oct. 8, 1947, a son of the late Carroll and Dorothy (Carlson) Skalberg.

After graduating from Shenandoah High School, Terry engaged in farming. He owned and operated S&L Grain with Jack Linquist, and then started his own trucking business in 1981, which he retired from in 2017.

Terry joined the Iowa National Guard and was enrolled for six years with the Shenandoah unit.

He married Marsha Meyer May 25, 1968, and this unison was blessed with four children, Cari Ann, Todd Michael, Tara Renae and Trevor Gene.

Terry loved raising cattle, hogs and any other animals such as donkeys, goats, sheep, potbelly pigs, geese, guineas, and buffalo. Terry loved racing whether it was drag racing or stock car racing. He once raced a racehorse with his 1964 Corvette. He won Point Championship at Adams County Speeding in Corning three years in a row. He loved his time at the Rainbow Café and loved pulling tricks on his friends. He loved having wiener roasts and roasting marshmallows at a picnic area he made by his pond. He loved flipping 'cookies' on the highway with the grandkids. He was proud to have bought his nephew TJ all of the ins and outs of trucking. He was proud to do all of the maintenance work on his trucks, from overhauling motors to changing tires etc.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carrol and Dorothy Skalberg; brother, Donnie James Skalberg, and daughters, Cari Ann and Tara Renae.

Terry is survived by his wife, Marsha (Meyer) Skalberg; his children, Todd Skalberg and wife Angeli, and Trevor and wife Holly; his sister, Carole Ann Coughlin and husband Don; brother, Randy Skalberg and wife Jamie; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Scribner and husband Brian, Olivia Skalberg, Lydia Brandt and husband Marc, Kali Caceres and husband Mario, Ellie Skalberg, Isaiah Skalberg and Sofie Skalberg; along with a great-grandson, Malachai Caceres; special nephew, TJ Skalberg and wife Kristie; along with many more nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Nishna Valley Church of Shenandoah or Gosnell Hospice Hospital at Scarborough, Maine. We thank each of you ahead of time for your support and comfort during this difficult time.

