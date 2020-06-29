Terry James Glassinger, 71, Essex, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the home of his son in Sheridan, Wyo.

Terry was born June 20, 1949, in Red Oak, the son of Raymond and Carolyn Joanne (Thomas) Glassinger. He graduated from Essex High School in 1968 and attended Iowa Western Community College of Council Bluffs, where he graduated and was licensed in Aviation Mechanics. He worked for the Shenandoah Airport until he went on a trip with a local trucker and became interested to follow a life-long dream of driving a semi-truck.

During Terry's junior year of high school, his dad signed him up to learn to fly with Phillip Henn, then Essex High School principal. Dad bought a Cub airplane, and they spent many hours flying together. Terry also spent time growing up at George's (Ross) Garage next door and learned auto mechanics from George. He also drove a school bus during that time.

Terry went to work for Howard Anderson at Essex Elevator in 1973, and his trucking career began. Through the years, he drove for Viner's of Emerson, Nature's of Red Oak, and Thummel's of Clarinda. He lived in the Essex area all of his life, always straightforward, honest, kind and gentle. Fair in his dealings and a true friend, living his Christian faith daily.

He was united in marriage to Patricia Zirfas on Sept. 27, 1975, at St. Patrick's Church in Imogene. Two sons were born to this union.

Preceding him in death were his father; and sister, Donna Rae Harn.

Survivors include his mother; ex-wife, Patricia; sons, Corey Marshall of Nebraska and Kevin Samuel Glassinger of Wyoming; grandchildren, Samantha and Wayland of Wyoming, and Corey Taylor of Nebraska; brother-in-law, Harlee Steven Harn of Florida; significant other, Tammy Chatfield; and step-children, Corey and Christina Bright; also many other relatives and friends.

Terry was cremated, and services are pending at this time. Kane Funeral Home of Sheridan, Wyo. is in charge of arrangments.



